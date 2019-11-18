Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $990,400.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.