Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 779,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSV shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.77 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

