Goldman Sachs Group Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 210

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 199.45 ($2.61).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.30 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.94.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,051,600.94).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

