Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GMZ opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 10,799 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $60,798.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 86,553 shares of company stock worth $412,939 in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

