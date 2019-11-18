Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

