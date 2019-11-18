Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $200.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $207.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

