Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 194,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of DXCM opened at $208.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $208.38.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $1,701,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,846,206. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

