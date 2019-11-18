Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 92.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 180.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,461 shares of company stock worth $1,531,577. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

