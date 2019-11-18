Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

OTCMKTS:HKRSQ remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 60,659 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.76. Halcón Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In other Halcón Resources news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 407,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

