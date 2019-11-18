Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 53.43% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.20 ($39.77).

Shares of HLAG stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €77.30 ($89.88). 25,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12-month high of €78.10 ($90.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

