Haverford Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

