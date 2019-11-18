HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.82.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.12. 9,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,175,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,104,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,342,000 after buying an additional 58,789 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after purchasing an additional 523,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

