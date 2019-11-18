Head-To-Head Analysis: BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) & Arrayit (NASDAQ:ARYC)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BioNano Genomics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BioNano Genomics and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics -249.47% -1,505.15% -110.98% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Arrayit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $12.00 million 2.30 -$18.50 million ($2.61) -0.40 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Arrayit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arrayit Company Profile

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.