Head to Head Survey: Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) versus CAPITA GRP/ADR (NYSE:CTAGY)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.80 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.23 CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.23 billion N/A $359.06 million $0.86 9.29

CAPITA GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPITA GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emerald Expositions Events and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 1 3 0 0 1.75 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CAPITA GRP/ADR does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

