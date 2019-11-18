Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given News Impact Score of 0.17

News stories about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIIQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

HIIQ stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $327.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

