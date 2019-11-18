Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 374,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after acquiring an additional 339,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,921 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

