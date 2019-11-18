Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €109.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €109.00 ($126.74) price target from analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.58 ($105.32).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €94.78 ($110.21) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

