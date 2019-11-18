Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Howard Weil

Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Cfra downgraded Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

HES stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. 2,013,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,677 shares of company stock worth $17,579,342 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

