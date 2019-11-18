Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,526 shares of company stock worth $8,284,389 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

