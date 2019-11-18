Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

HCG opened at C$35.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$13.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.85.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

