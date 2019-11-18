Homer A. Scott, Jr. Sells 628 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. 79,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

