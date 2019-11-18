HSBC Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 25 Price Target

HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 19.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 20.73.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

