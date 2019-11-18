Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Humana to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.25.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,248. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $340.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

