Hvivo (LON:HVO) Trading Down 8.5%

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), 20,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40,716% from the average session volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Hvivo news, insider James Winschel bought 25,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) per share, for a total transaction of £400,007.22 ($522,680.28).

Hvivo Company Profile (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

