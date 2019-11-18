iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.67. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 78.15% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.