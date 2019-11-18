Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.