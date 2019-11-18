Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

