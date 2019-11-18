Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,891 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,581 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,955,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 887,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

INO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. 24,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,224. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.