Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $11,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $8,268.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $6,120.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,005 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $6,773.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,041 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,526.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,037 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,347.90.

On Friday, October 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,338.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,394.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,055.84.

On Monday, October 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,715 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,421.90.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.79. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $93.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.21.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $243,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

