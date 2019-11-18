Insider Buying: JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) Insider Purchases £26,460 in Stock

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) insider Aidan Lisser purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($34,574.68).

JMG stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 980.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 926.91. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,068 ($13.96). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

