Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Glenn Lurie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.15 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

