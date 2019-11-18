Insider Buying: Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Purchases $66,000.00 in Stock

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Alan David Gladstone acquired 300,000 shares of Terra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of Terra Tech stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Terra Tech Corp has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

