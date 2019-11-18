Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO Sells 475,546 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92.

AMRN opened at $24.02 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.