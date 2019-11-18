Insider Selling: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Sells $51,714.39 in Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $51,714.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FNWB opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 748,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.