Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Sells 80,439 Shares of Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $63.57. 1,123,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,418. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $63.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

