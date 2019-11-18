Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) VP Sells $130,193.39 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

