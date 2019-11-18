Insider Selling: Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Sells 10,595 Shares of Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,589.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramin Farzaneh-Far also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $496,799.55.

On Monday, September 16th, Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70.

NASDAQ RARX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.71. 450,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RARX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

