Insider Selling: Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $109,417.50 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $109,417.50.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 110.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $6,999,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

