Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $79,676.20 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $79,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Ventures V, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 14,229 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $22,054.95.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

