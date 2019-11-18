Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Sells $811,017.84 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $811,017.84.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INST. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

