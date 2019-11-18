Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$2.25 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of $91.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

