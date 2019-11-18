Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intelsat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,964,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

