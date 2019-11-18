Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given $54.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intercorp Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intercorp Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 432 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

