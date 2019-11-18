Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 672,556 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 584,137 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,591,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.28 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

