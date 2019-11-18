Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $149.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

