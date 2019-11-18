Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corning (GLW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2019 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/1/2019 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

10/30/2019 – Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,992 shares of company stock worth $2,751,786 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

