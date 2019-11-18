Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Post (POST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Post (NYSE: POST):

11/12/2019 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

11/11/2019 – Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Post had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/11/2019 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

10/24/2019 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

10/16/2019 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

10/1/2019 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

9/25/2019 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

NYSE:POST traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.41. 2,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Post Holdings Inc alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.