IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian decreased their price target on IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:IPLP opened at C$8.13 on Friday. IPL Plastics has a 1-year low of C$6.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.08 million and a PE ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.81.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

