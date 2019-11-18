iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.10

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

