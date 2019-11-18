iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

IOO stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

